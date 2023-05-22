CHASKA, Minn., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore” or the “Company”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results. The live webcast can be accessed via Lifecore’s website on the Investor Events & Presentations page. The webcast will be available for 30 days.

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time)

Direct Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1612746&tp_key=4b15043655

To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial toll-free: 1-844-826-3033 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5185 (International). Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so the operator can register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available through June 8, by calling toll-free: 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering code 10178817.

