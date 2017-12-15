LifeLabs to deliver laboratory collection services in Saskatchewan

Toronto, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLabs is pleased to be named as the new provider of community laboratory collection services for the residents of the Regina and Saskatoon areas, starting April 1, 2018.

Working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, LifeLabs will provide community laboratory collection services at 10 Patient Service Centres in Saskatoon and Regina, as well as home care coordination to facilitate consistent access to mobile services.

“We are delighted to serve the patients of the Regina and Saskatoon areas and to build a partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority,” says Sue Paish, President and CEO, LifeLabs. “Through this new contract, patients will experience first-hand what sets the LifeLabs experience apart, with high quality service and conveniences including online appointment bookings.”

Canadian-owned LifeLabs has been a leader in laboratory testing services in Canada for the past 50 years. LifeLabs provides dedicated courier services and route mapping with a full in-transport tracking system and best practice guidelines for specimen collection for patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder through the first-in-Canada – Serving Patients with Autism program.

Residents interested in learning more information about LifeLabs’ services are invited to attend one of the following public information sessions:

Date City Meeting Venue Daily Session Times December 18th & January 3rd Saskatoon Sandman Hotel 310 Circle Dr. W. Saskatoon, SK S7L 2Y5 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM December 19th & January 4th Regina Sandman Hotel 1800 Victoria Ave. E. Regina, SK S4N 7K3 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

LifeLabs is a Canadian-owned company with over 50 years of experience providing laboratory testing services to help healthcare providers diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease in patients. In communities across British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario, LifeLabs delivers cost-effective, convenient access to laboratory testing services essential for optimal outcomes in healthcare. LifeLabs employs approximately 5,400 professionally trained staff and delivers over 100 million laboratory tests, supporting over 19 million patient visits annually. LifeLabs opened the first commercial genetics lab in Canada in 2015 and was the first to offer non-invasive prenatal testing for pregnant women. LifeLabs is indirectly owned by OMERS Administration Corporation, whose interest is managed by OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc.

CONTACT: Brenna Birkin, Communications Specialist LifeLabs 416-937-1429 [email protected]