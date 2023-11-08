PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeLens Technologies, Inc. (LifeLens), a medical technology company that provides real-time physiological monitoring, today announced the appointment of three industry veterans to the following positions on its executive leadership team and Board of Directors:

Daniel J. Sullivan, Chairman of the Board of LifeLens, as Chief Executive Officer

Brent A. Moen as Chief Financial Officer

Richard J. Buchholz as a member of the Board of Directors

“With LifeLens, we have a significant opportunity to disrupt healthcare and make a meaningful impact on patients and healthcare professionals, and we are thrilled to have Brent and Rick join the LifeLens team,” said Dan Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of LifeLens. “Brent and Rick collectively bring over 60 years of combined experience and track records that have led to business growth while transforming clinical care, and now their skills will help enable LifeLens to realize its potential.”

Daniel Sullivan has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of LifeLens and assumed the additional role of Chief Executive Officer of LifeLens effective January 2023. Mr. Sullivan brings over 40 years of leadership in the medical device industry where he has been a principal, chief executive officer, board member or co-founder of 11 separate start-up companies, 10 of which have been acquired. These companies include SciMed Life Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation in 1995, The WATCHMAN (Atritech, Inc.), which was acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation in 2011, superDimension, Ltd., which was acquired by Covidien plc in 2012 and NeuWave Medical, Inc., which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2016.

Brent Moen was appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective September 2023 and has over 30 years of experience in finance. Mr. Moen most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCMD), a publicly traded medical device company, from September 2018 until March 2023. Prior to joining Tactile Systems Technology, Mr. Moen served as Chief Financial Officer of Entellus Medical, Inc., a publicly traded medical device company, from 2016 until its acquisition by Stryker Corporation in 2018. Mr. Moen also served as the Chief Financial Officer of ABRA Auto Body & Glass LP, as well as the Chief Financial Officer of Regis Corporation.

Richard Buchholz was appointed to the LifeLens’ Board of Directors, effective October 2023. Since 2014, Mr. Buchholz has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP), a global leader in the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Prior to joining Inspire, Mr. Buchholz served as the Chief Financial Officer at superDimension, Ltd. from 2006 to 2013. Mr. Buchholz also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Vascular Solutions, Inc., which was acquired by Teleflex Incorporated in 2017.

About LifeLens Technologies, Inc.

LifeLens, a private healthcare company, has developed a revolutionary system incorporating artificial intelligence capable of monitoring physiological data to assess real-time health readiness and performance. The LifeLens system can provide monitoring both remotely and, in the hospital, or doctors’ office and can wirelessly transmit real‐time scenarios providing actionable information that will allow health professionals to make data-driven decisions to improve the health and welfare of patients. The LifeLens product is FDA-cleared for the indication of remote single channel electrocardiogram (ECG) and heart rate monitoring. The system is not yet FDA cleared for other indications.

Since 2019, LifeLens has been testing its wearable physiological sensors with the United States Armed Forces, allowing military leaders the ability to monitor their troops health, readiness, and performance in real-time training and operational environments. For more information, please visit www.lifelenstech.com.

Inquiries:

Dan Sullivan, CEO

dsullivan@lifelenstech.com

Brent Moen, CFO

bmoen@lifelenstech.com