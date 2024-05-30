Greg Lindberg Shares His Favorite Classic Books for Inspiration and Timeless Wisdom

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an era dominated by digital media and fleeting trends, the timeless value of classic literature stands as a beacon of wisdom and insight. Greg Lindberg, entrepreneur, author and founder of Lifelong Labs, urges readers of all ages to delve into classic literary treasures, highlighting their profound impact on personal growth, critical thinking and cultural understanding.

Classic books, spanning genres and eras, offer more than just compelling stories. They provide deep insights into human nature, society, life and business. Lindberg says works by authors Napoleon Hill and Jim Collins continue to resonate with him and other readers, providing timeless principles for personal and professional success.

“Classic literature has a unique ability to transcend time and place,” says Lindberg, who is the author of three books. “Hill’s book Think and Grow Rich explores the power of mindset and individual attributes, while Collins’ book Good to Great offers insights into organizational dynamics and leadership qualities necessary for long-term excellence.”

Lindberg, whose brand Lifelong Labs focuses on wellness and career development, says that these classic pieces offer a comprehensive guide for achieving success and greatness in various aspects of life and business. Both books provide many valuable lessons for motivation, continuous learning and personal development.

Lindberg also recommends Dr. Robert Lanza’s three books on biocentrism, offering profound and transformative views of reality and providing awareness about the core of the universe. By integrating insights from quantum physics, biology and philosophy, his work challenges conventional scientific paradigms and opens new avenues for exploring the mysteries of existence, says Lindberg.

“These books have left a long-lasting impact on me personally and professionally,” says Lindberg. “Reading these pieces have connected me with the experiences and insights of those who came before us, elevating my own perspectives and inspiring my growth and success.”

Classic literature can help readers embark on a journey through time, gaining insights and perspectives that are invaluable in today’s fast-paced world. Lindberg says it’s never too late to rediscover the transformative power of classic books and enrich your life with their timeless wisdom.

Lindberg is the author of three books, which are all available on Amazon. For more information, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Lifelong Labs

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career development, and more. The company, launched in 2023 by Entrepreneur Greg Lindberg, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. To learn more visit http://www.greglindberg.com or GregLindbergStory.com. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, this group of companies known as Global Growth is worth billions of dollars. His experiences as a leader and related challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored three books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership: LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind. All of his books are available on Amazon. See: https://633days.com/ and see: https://lifelonglabs.com/. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ceb2663-2265-4c6c-a766-72983617b24e