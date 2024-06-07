How Fasting Can Reduce Movement Disorder and Parkinson’s Symptoms

ORLANDO, Fla., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifelong Labs’ Founder and Wellness Advocate Greg Lindberg indicates that fasting may play a significant role in reducing the early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Lindberg experienced Parkinson’s-like symptoms firsthand and witnessed significant improvements after adopting a prolonged fasting and wellness regimen.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder characterized by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. Symptoms include tremors, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Lindberg says that intermittent fasting can activate protective mechanisms in the brain that shield neurons from degeneration, reducing the risk of Parkinson’s symptoms.

“I experienced periodic limb movement disorder with my legs and hands twitched as I slept and was showing early signs of motor coordination loss. To help minimize the symptoms, I was taking medication,” says Lindberg. “When I started doing intermittent fasting at 90 hours per week, exercising and eating healthy, my shaking and symptoms went away after 10 weeks. The new regimen helped me be healthy again and get off medications.”

Lindberg says that current scientific studies show that intermittent fasting paired with exercising and other wellness activities can enhance the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports neuron survival and growth. Increased BDNF levels can improve neural plasticity, cognitive function and resilience against neurodegenerative diseases.

“Intermittent fasting triggers several beneficial processes that protect neurons and support brain health,” says Lindberg. “My experience is a perfect example of how fasting can help enhance brain health and prevent chronic disease.”

Adopting intermittent fasting transformed Lindberg’s health. That’s why he unveiled his fasting program in the latest book Lifelong in hopes of helping others. Lindberg’s program incorporates 18 to 90 hours of fasting per week, 60 to 90 minutes of daily exercise, water-only hydration, daily cold showers, 30 minutes in the sauna, and exposure to an intense mental challenge.

Lindberg emphasizes that the program is a lifelong journey, which requires extreme discipline and focus. Before joining the journey, he recommends speaking to a health care provider if the program is right for you.

Lindberg shares his fasting program in detail in his latest book Lifelong, which is now available on Amazon. For more information, visit LifelongLabs.com.

