Fourth quarter revenue increased 60% year-over-year to $44.9 million with Telehealth revenues increasing 90% versus the year-ago period.

Adjusted EPS of $0.15 per share compared with $0.02 in the year-ago period.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million compared with $1.0 million in the year-ago period.

Weight Management subscribers exceeded 22,000 as of year-end 2023, ahead of previous guidance.

Telehealth subscribers grew 27% year-over-year to a record 215,000 patients at year-end 2023.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Management Commentary

“2023 was a record-setting year for LifeMD, characterized by sharp increases in revenue, telehealth subscribers and profitability. During the year, we launched our GLP-1 weight management program which has rapidly grown to become one of the leading providers of medically supported weight loss management services nationwide. In less than nine months, we scaled this business to over 22,000 subscribers and growing. Year to date in 2024, we continue to see record daily performance in the sale of new weight management subscriptions and at a rate in excess of our previous 2024 guidance. We demonstrated the tremendous value of our proprietary telehealth platform and dedicated 50-state, affiliated medical group through the execution of a substantial platform license and investment agreement with Medifast that provided LifeMD with a $10 million collaboration fee plus a $10 million equity investment,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “Our RexMD business, once again posted double-digit revenue growth with robust contribution margins that continued to exceed 30%. Looking ahead, we are exceptionally well-positioned to meet or exceed our 2024 financial guidance while continuing to expand our position as a market leading disruptor in telemedicine.”

“We exited 2023 with the strongest financial position in our company’s history and are well capitalized to execute upon our aggressive expansion goals. Last year, we produced record cash flow from operations of approximately $9 million compared with negative operating cash flow of almost $23 million in 2022. We achieved this growth in profitability while simultaneously increasing consolidated net revenues by 28% versus the prior year. As a result of the strong performance we’ve seen across our business, led by performance in our growing GLP-1 weight management program, we are raising our 2024 revenue guidance to at least $200 million, up from previous guidance of $195 to $205 million. As this guidance implies, we expect 2024 revenue growth of at least 31% and we re-affirm guidance for adjusted EBITDA growth of 67%,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 60% year-over-year to $44.9 million.

Telehealth revenue increased 90% versus the year-ago period and 28% sequentially versus the third quarter of 2023. WorkSimpli revenue increased 16% versus the year-ago period.

The number of telehealth active subscribers increased 27% over the year-ago period to approximately 215,000.

The number of weight management subscribers exceeded 22,000 as of year-end 2023, a net gain of approximately 12,000 subscribers sequentially versus the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin expanded to a record 88.1%, up from 85.5% in the year-ago period.

GAAP net loss was $4.5 million or $0.12 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $12.7 million or $0.40 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.5 million compared with $1.0 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.15 compared with $0.02 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Generated positive GAAP free cash flow of $3.5 million and exited the year with over $33 million of cash.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $152.5 million.

Telehealth revenue increased 19% versus 2022. WorkSimpli revenue increased 50% versus 2022.

Gross margin expanded to a record 87.6%, up from 84.3% in the year-ago period.

GAAP net loss was $23.7 million or $0.70 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $48.6 million or $1.57 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.0 million compared with a loss of $14.1 million in 2022 (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.35 compared with a loss of $0.45 in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Generated full year positive GAAP cash flow from operations of $8.8 million, as compared with negative cash flow from operations in 2022 of $22.9 million.

Fourth Quarter Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Dec 31, Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2023 2022 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 31,256 $ 16,419 90 % WorkSimpli $ 13,604 $ 11,701 16 % Total Revenue $ 44,860 $ 28,120 60 % Subscription Revenue as % of Total 96 % 94 % 2 % Active Subscribers Telehealth Active Subscribers 215,203 169,065 27 % WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 158,364 167,751 -6 %

Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue to be between $42 million and $43 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $1 million and $2 million.

Cash-basis adjusted EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA including the increase in Deferred Revenue from multi-month, prepaid subscriptions primarily from our weight management program) is expected to be between $5 million and $6 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue to be at least $200 million reflecting performance to date in our GLP-1 weight management program exceeding previous guidance, raised from previous guidance of $195 million to $205 million.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance of between $18 million and $22 million, consistent with previous guidance.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: 877-704-4453 International dial-in number: 201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13743864

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit ir.lifemd.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 33,146,725 $ 3,958,957 Accounts receivable, net 5,277,250 2,834,750 Product deposit 485,850 127,265 Inventory, net 2,759,932 3,703,363 Other current assets 934,510 687,022 Total Current Assets 42,604,267 11,311,357 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 476,303 476,441 Right of use asset 594,897 1,206,009 Capitalized software, net 11,795,979 8,840,187 Intangible assets, net 3,009,263 3,831,859 Total Non-current Assets 15,876,442 14,354,496 Total Assets $ 58,480,709 $ 25,665,853 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,084,855 $ 10,106,793 Accrued expenses 13,937,494 12,166,509 Notes payable, net 327,597 2,797,250 Current operating lease liabilities 603,180 756,093 Deferred revenue 8,828,598 5,547,506 Total Current Liabilities 34,781,724 31,374,151 Long-term Liabilities Long-term debt, net 17,927,727 – Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 73,849 574,136 Contingent consideration 131,250 443,750 Purchase price payable – 579,319 Total Liabilities 52,914,550 32,971,356 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Liquidation value approximately $0 and $1,305 per share as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively – 4,565,822 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $29.99 and $27.84 per share as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 38,358,641 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 38,255,601 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 383,586 315,528 Additional paid-in capital 217,550,583 179,015,250 Accumulated deficit (214,265,236 ) (190,562,994 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 3,505,372 (11,395,777 ) Non-controlling interest 2,060,787 (475,548 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 5,566,159 (11,871,325 ) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 58,480,709 $ 25,665,853

LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 31,256,199 $ 16,418,643 $ 98,152,919 $ 82,649,845 WorkSimpli revenue, net 13,603,648 11,701,073 54,394,087 36,383,675 Total revenues, net 44,859,847 28,119,716 152,547,006 119,033,520 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 4,954,646 3,801,642 17,480,533 17,843,754 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 400,913 266,058 1,419,931 824,274 Total cost of revenues 5,355,559 4,067,700 18,900,464 18,668,028 Gross profit 39,504,288 24,052,016 133,646,542 100,365,492 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 20,389,121 17,440,781 76,451,466 78,369,430 General and administrative expenses 15,573,509 9,203,072 51,694,232 46,960,782 Other operating expenses 1,656,631 1,640,975 6,297,321 6,717,795 Customer service expenses 2,058,549 1,605,370 7,632,283 5,033,468 Development costs 1,998,015 1,019,163 6,060,513 2,970,202 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges – 6,127,596 – 8,862,596 Change in fair value of contingent consideration – (2,614,000 ) – (5,101,000 ) Total expenses 41,675,825 34,422,957 148,135,815 143,813,273 Operating loss (2,171,537 ) (10,370,941 ) (14,489,273 ) (43,447,781 ) Other expenses Interest expense, net (622,685 ) (843,541 ) (2,596,586 ) (1,275,946 ) (Loss) gain on debt extinguishment – – (325,198 ) 63,400 Net loss before provision for income taxes (2,794,222 ) (11,214,482 ) (17,411,057 ) (44,660,327 ) Income tax provision (428,000 ) (360,700 ) (428,000 ) (360,700 ) Net loss (3,222,222 ) (11,575,182 ) (17,839,057 ) (45,021,027 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 509,880 360,168 2,756,935 514,632 Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (3,732,102 ) (11,935,350 ) (20,595,992 ) (45,535,659 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,562 ) (776,562 ) (3,106,250 ) (3,106,250 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (4,508,664 ) $ (12,711,912 ) $ (23,702,242 ) $ (48,641,909 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.12 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (1.57 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.12 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (1.57 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 36,710,746 31,410,065 33,905,155 30,976,455 Diluted 36,710,746 31,410,065 33,905,155 30,976,455

LIFEMD, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (3,222,222 ) $ (11,575,182 ) $ (17,839,057 ) $ (45,021,027 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of debt discount 100,444 – 333,939 – Amortization of capitalized software 1,637,094 934,908 5,424,810 2,681,807 Amortization of intangibles 245,968 259,760 971,464 926,542 Accretion of consideration payable 18,740 101,081 167,221 273,822 Depreciation of fixed assets 57,666 44,877 203,952 161,885 Write-down of inventory 537,685 103,417 537,685 103,417 Sales return reserve – 338,193 – 338,193 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment – – 325,198 (63,400 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration – (2,614,000 ) – (5,101,000 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges – 6,127,596 – 8,862,596 Deferred income tax provision – 354,000 – 354,000 Operating lease payments 204,207 83,241 766,280 546,439 Stock issued for legal settlement – – 532,000 816,000 Stock compensation expense 3,645,607 1,884,614 12,489,343 13,734,614 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (858,668 ) (634,825 ) (2,442,500 ) (2,192,888 ) Product deposit (401,082 ) (19,214 ) (358,585 ) 76,291 Inventory 493,029 (130,649 ) 405,746 (2,183,012 ) Other current assets 369,450 127,554 (247,488 ) 106,168 Change in operating lease liability (218,624 ) (77,710 ) (808,368 ) (455,805 ) Deferred revenue 2,589,244 3,194,354 3,281,092 4,047,626 Accounts payable 1,447,465 (576,066 ) 978,062 1,251,037 Accrued expenses (932,373 ) 993,497 4,678,757 (1,309,968 ) Other operating activity – (888,485 ) (579,319 ) (888,486 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,713,630 (1,969,039 ) 8,820,232 (22,935,149 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (2,107,307 ) (1,783,259 ) (8,380,602 ) (8,526,205 ) Purchase of equipment (109,332 ) 12,244 (203,814 ) (366,633 ) Purchase of intangible assets – – (148,868 ) (4,000,500 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired – – – (1,012,395 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,216,639 ) (1,771,015 ) (8,733,284 ) (13,905,733 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net – – 19,466,887 – Proceeds from common stock issued to Medifast 10,000,000 – 10,000,000 – Proceeds from notes payable – 2,906,000 2,347,691 2,906,000 Sale of common stock under ATM, net 5,303,092 – 6,202,659 – Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants – – – 38,500 Cash proceeds from exercise of options 94,500 – 94,500 90,400 Preferred stock dividends (776,562 ) (776,562 ) (3,106,250 ) (3,106,250 ) Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli – – (305,625 ) 12,150 Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild (125,000 ) (62,500 ) (312,500 ) (156,250 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) (144,000 ) (144,000 ) Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty (98,626 ) (168,750 ) (5,142,542 ) (168,750 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,361,404 1,862,188 29,100,820 (528,200 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 17,858,395 (1,877,866 ) 29,187,768 (37,369,082 ) Cash at beginning of period 15,288,330 5,836,823 3,958,957 41,328,039 Cash at end of period $ 33,146,725 $ 3,958,957 $ 33,146,725 $ 3,958,957 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ 663,212 $ 189,000 $ 2,148,454 $ 189,000 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of options $ – $ – $ 744 $ 297 Cashless exercise of warrants $ 793 $ – $ 793 $ – Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ – $ – $ – $ 8,079,367 Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ – $ – $ – $ 500,000 Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments $ 642,000 $ – $ 2,568,000 $ – Stock issued for debt conversion $ 1,000,000 $ – $ 1,000,000 $ – Series B Preferred Stock conversion $ – $ – $ 5,072,814 $ – Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ – $ – $ – $ 63,400 Warrants issued for debt instruments $ – $ – $ 873,100 $ – Right of use asset $ – $ 89,595 $ 155,168 $ 89,595 Right of use lease liability $ – $ 94,168 $ 155,168 $ 94,168

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in whole numbers, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,508,664 ) $ (12,711,912 ) $ (23,702,242 ) $ (48,641,909 ) Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 522,241 728,856 1,755,656 820,946 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,959,468 1,340,626 6,767,447 4,044,056 Amortization of debt discount 100,444 – 333,939 – Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment – – 325,198 (63,400 ) Financing transactions expense 38,431 98,333 773,932 250,348 Litigation costs 168,600 168,162 1,594,930 1,685,521 Inventory and reserve adjustments 404,694 699,057 637,324 929,718 Deferred revenue adjustment – 2,918,942 – 2,918,942 Severance costs 17,400 181,824 25,092 360,914 Acquisitions expenses 30,909 127,539 158,047 392,692 Change in fair value of contingent consideration – (2,614,000 ) – (5,101,000 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges – 6,127,596 – 8,862,596 Insurance acceptance readiness 252,250 – 318,884 – Sarbanes Oxley readiness 151,248 – 199,824 – Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock – 114,685 506,991 455,000 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 368,793 393,147 1,165,412 1,078,389 Taxes 428,000 360,700 498,378 360,700 Dividends 1,399,560 812,562 5,371,450 3,250,250 Stock-based compensation expense 3,645,607 1,884,614 12,489,343 13,734,614 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 509,880 360,168 2,756,935 514,632 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,488,861 $ 990,899 $ 11,976,540 $ (14,146,991 )