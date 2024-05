NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on Monday, July 1st, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 24th.