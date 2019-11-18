Liferay Announces 2018 Americas Partner of the Year Award Winners

Liferay partners recognized for delivering best-in-class Liferay solutions in North America and Latin America

Miami, FL, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, today announced the winners of its 2018 North America and Latin America Partner of the Year awards at the Americas Partner Summit, held November 12-14 in Miami, Florida. The awards recognize Liferay channel partners who have proven themselves consistently exceptional at delivering on customer needs and driving business results.

The recipients were selected for going above and beyond expectations in driving demand for Liferay offerings and delivering customized Liferay-based solutions that help enterprises win, serve and grow customer relationships. Partners were recognized for their outstanding work in 2018 across several categories: Overall Revenue, Innovation, Social Responsibility, Marketing Excellence, Contribution to New Business and Rising Stars.

“Our partners are absolutely essential to our success,” said Karen Newnam, Director of Global Alliances at Liferay. “We’re fortunate to have a large, global, roster of committed, customer-focused, partners with whom we work. This year’s winners of the Americas Partner of the Year Awards represent the very best of our channel program. It’s an honor to work with them and our entire partner ecosystem as we help organizations deepen their relationships with customers and drive business results.”

The winners of the Liferay Americas Partner of the Year Awards are:

Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for exceptional overall sales and marketing efforts and outstanding customer service.

North America Partner of the Year: Rivet Logic

A platinum partner and a ten year veteran of Liferay’s partner ecosystem, Rivet Logic exemplifies everything that makes a successful Liferay partner, including a team of extremely competent technologists, a dedicated Liferay salesforce and consistent marketing efforts. Rivet Logic led North American partners in total net new revenue, total revenue and largest active pipeline.

Latin America Partner of the Year: Global Quark

Global Quark has been a committed Liferay ally and partner for eleven years. As a Platinum Partner they have demonstrated dedication and skill in bringing value to their customer base. Global Quark’s team is laser-focused on innovation and delivering high-quality solutions that satisfy customer needs.

Rising Star Partners of the Year

Honoring the partners recognized for most effectively driving demand for Liferay solutions during their first year as Liferay partners.

North America Rising Star: TekStream Solutions

Liferay Silver Partner TekStream Solutions has been extremely active in all the areas that make a partner great. They have made substantial investments in technical enablement, sales enablement and marketing to deliver an ever increasing pipeline. TekStream is actively engaged with Liferay to certify new technologies and develop specialized solution accelerators.

Latin America Rising Star: Alltech Soluções

Liferay Silver Partner Alltech has been active in developing a lead pipeline and increasing awareness of the Liferay brand from the very beginning of their partnership. Alltech’s team is relentless in their pursuit of excellence and commitment to Liferay.

North America Innovation Partner of the Year: Veriday

Honoring the partner recognized for developing and delivering an exceptional, customized, vertical-specific solution to meet customer needs.

Veriday has exemplified innovation with their portal implementation for Parkland Fuel Corporation – a Canadian independent fuel retailing company based in Calgary, Alberta. Each subsidiary of Parkland had their own intranet, all at different stages of maturity. The Veriday team built a portal with an improved design and user experience and added personalization through the use of Liferay Analytics Cloud. Today, the solution provides a content management system between the head office, regional managers and retail end users in over 1,500 locations.

North America Social Responsibility Partner of the Year: XTIVIA

Honoring the partner recognized for most closely aligning with Liferay’s mission of making technology useful, investing in communities and ensuring that everyone has a chance to meet their full potential in serving others.

Liferay takes its responsibility to give back and serve communities worldwide very seriously and is fortunate that its partner ecosystem shares those same values. For 2018, Liferay honors the efforts of Platinum partner XTIVIA for enabling and encouraging employees to give back to the communities they live in. XTIVIA supports several campaigns for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which benefits childhood cancer research. They are also an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, donated services over the years to support Mission of Hope, Haiti and match employee donations to nonprofits.

North America Marketing Excellence Partner of the Year: Rivet Logic

Honoring the partner recognized for the best use of marketing to drive demand for Liferay solutions.

Liferay Platinum Partner Rivet Logic has done an excellent job positioning themselves as a thought leader. By doing so, Rivet Logic was able to secure speaking sessions at events that showcased innovative ways of using Liferay. Rivet Logic’s multi-touch follow-up process ensures they are connecting with prospects and continuing the conversation at every step of the buying journey.

Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Accenture

Accenture has been a Liferay partner since 2011 and exemplifies what Liferay looks for in a partner. Accenture has sold and implemented Liferay within all major global geographic territories and has helped Liferay with expansion into emerging territories. Accenture has hundreds of associates trained and certified in Liferay with three global development centers in San Antonio, Bangalore and the Philippines.

To learn more about Liferay’s partner program, please visit: https://www.liferay.com/services/partners/.

About Liferay:

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Hundreds of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

