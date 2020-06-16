Liferay Named a Strong Performer Among Intranet Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Independent research firm recommends organizations “shortlist Liferay when a flexible, open architecture is desirable and strong foundational content repository capabilities are required”

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced it has been positioned by Forrester as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020*.

The inaugural Forrester Wave for Intranet Platforms evaluated Liferay among the 12 most significant vendors in the space in a detailed evaluation using 26 criteria. In the report Liferay is noted for being “well-known as a platform for websites and portals in addition to intranets” and “has a well-defined set of solutions and buyers/influencers that it uses to drive its go-to-market approach and focus employee experience and knowledge management use cases, where it excels.” Liferay is further cited for “robust content repository services as well as a flexible metadata model and a cutting-edge search experience” and for having “an established and diversified partner ecosystem.” The Forrester Wave for Intranet Platforms concludes its section on Liferay by advising readers to “shortlist Liferay when a flexible, open architecture is desirable and strong foundational content repository capabilities are required.”

Liferay received the highest scores possible in the evaluated criteria of AI/Machine Learning, Integration and Interoperability, Repository and Content Services, Metadata Support, Search and Indexing, Developer Support, and Partner Ecosystem.

“We are delighted to see Liferay evaluated as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave for Intranet Platforms,” said Ed Chung, Vice President of Global Product Management at Liferay. “We believe Forrester’s evaluation validates the importance of customizability and flexibility delivered through an open source, extensible platform.”

An established open source vendor for over fifteen years, Liferay has delivered intranet solutions to many of the world’s leading organizations, including Aptiv, Coach, Domino’s Pizza, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, and Genworth Financial.

To receive a complimentary copy of the The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020 please visit here.

Learn more about Liferay’s intranet solutions please visit https://www.liferay.com/solutions/intranets.

*The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q2 2020, Forrester Research, Inc., 2020

About Liferay:

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Liferay. One Platform. Endless Solutions. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

