LifeSave Transport Announces Hiring Push for Flight Nurses and Medics

Emergency air medical services company announces new career opportunities for fight nurses and medics in Kansas and Nebraska

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeSave Transport (LifeSave), a subsidiary of Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., today announced it is adding to its growing teams in Kansas and Nebraska with opportunities available for pilots, nurses, paramedics, and A&P mechanics for both helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft. Bases are located throughout the state in Colby, Dodge City, Emporia, Garden City, Liberal, and Salina, as well as in McCook, Nebraska.

LifeSave is recruiting new crew members due to the growing need for air medical services in Kansas and Nebraska. At a time when more than 85 million Americans live more than an hour’s drive from Level I or II trauma centers, there is an increasing demand for air medical services to ensure that patients have access to necessary care centers.

“Access to lifesaving air medical services is incredibly important to communities throughout Kansas and Nebraska,” said Amy Conner, vice president of Customer Experience.  “We have a wealth of talented teammates who serve these communities, and we are excited to add even more to our team. In emergency situations, minutes can mean the difference between life and death and it takes special people to answer that call.”

“Air medical staff all over the country have served bravely throughout the pandemic, not only caring for COVID patients, but also continuing to treat people suffering other serious illnesses and injuries,” said Heather Dumas, Air Methods senior vice president of human resources. “We recognize the value of our frontline teammates and invest in them to be the best in the air medical industry. LifeSave is committed to a sense of purpose, a proud culture, opportunities for growth, extensive benefits, and a work/life balance that includes flexible scheduling.”

To apply, email [email protected] your resume, area of interest, and contact information.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

