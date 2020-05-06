LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces that Common Stock and Warrants Commenced Separate Trading

NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSAC) (the “Company”) announced today that holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares and warrants included in its units. The common stock and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “LSAC” and “LSACW”, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ.

About LifeSci Acquisition Corp.

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAC) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to pursue prospective targets that are focused on healthcare innovation in North America or Europe. For more information, please visit www.lifesciacquisition.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the LifeSci Acquisition Corp.’s initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. LifeSci Acquisition Corp. expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in LifeSci Acquisition Corp.’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Media Contact

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

(646) 751-4366

[email protected]

Corporate Contact

David Dobkin

CFO, LifeSci Acquisition

(212) 915-2571

[email protected]