NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeSci Advisors, an investor relations and corporate communications firm focused on the healthcare sector, today announced the continued expansion of its digital health practice with the appointment of Caroline Paul as Managing Director.

“Caroline’s background is a perfect fit for our growing digital health franchise, as we continue to add new clients in the sector,” said Mike Rice, Cofounder of LifeSci Advisors. “Going forward, LifeSci expects to play a leadership role in helping digital health companies with their respective investor relations strategies, building on what the firm has achieved in multiple other healthcare sectors over the years. Caroline will be partnering with industry veteran Steve Halper, who joined the firm last year.”

Digital health is becoming an important component of the U.S. and global healthcare ecosystems, driven by investment in information technology. Payers, providers and consumers all stand to benefit from the use of technology that increases the quality of care while lowering costs. Removing friction from the healthcare delivery system represents a significant growth area.

Ms. Paul commented, “I am thrilled to be joining LifeSci’s team to focus on digital health alongside Steve Halper. I look forward to advising the growing number of innovative companies in our space who are using technology to improve patient outcomes and experiences, and reduce costs. I believe we are well positioned to meet their needs through LifeSci’s expansive platform of capabilities, including IPO advisory, communications, and corporate access.”

Caroline Paul has over 15 years of Wall Street and healthcare industry experience. Throughout her career, she has advised digital health, life sciences, and healthcare services companies on investor relations, as well as IPOs, follow-on offerings, and private placements. Before working in the investor relations industry, Ms. Paul served as Director, Partnerships & Corporate Development at CipherHealth Inc, a healthcare technology company focused on patient engagement. Prior to CipherHealth, she was an equity research analyst specializing in healthcare IT and healthcare services at multiple leading financial firms, including Thomas Weisel Partners, Lazard, and Barclays. Ms. Paul began her Wall Street career as an investment banking analyst at Shattuck Hammond Partners. She holds a B.A. from Vanderbilt University.

About LifeSci Advisors

LifeSci Advisors is the largest integrated investor relations firm in healthcare and the life sciences with global operations across North America, Europe, and Israel. With a presence in New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv, LifeSci leverages global relationships and local knowledge in multiple territories around the world to provide high-value services for clients. The firm has an experienced team drawing from diverse Wall Street, scientific, and communications backgrounds to successfully plan and implement strategic programs for public and private life sciences companies of all sizes and stages.

