New cleanroom suite adds secure and compliant pharmaceutical sampling and dispensing offering to world-class pharmaceutical storage and distribution facility in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

DALLAS, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since opening its Raleigh-Durham location in October 2022, pharmaceutical supply chain leader LifeScience Logistics (LSL) will enhance its service offering for current and new partners. Its new ISO Grade C cleanroom suite for pharmaceutical sampling and dispensing will support efficient quality control testing, research and development, and clinical trial efforts for LSL’s partners.

This state-of-the-art sampling and dispensing suite will enable Research Triangle Park-area pharmaceutical manufacturers to not only store and distribute products via LSL, but also handle their sampling and dispensing needs under one roof.

“Our clients trust that we will rise to meet the growing needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers. The addition of our Raleigh-Durham cleanroom suite is one of the many ways we continue to expand our service offerings and respond to the evolution of healthcare supply chain demands,” David Cheetham, CEO of LifeScience Logistics, stated.

The addition serves the 3PL provider’s aim to serve as a comprehensive and reliable pharmaceutical supply chain partner to healthcare companies in North Carolina.

“Sampling [in particular] is a critical step in ensuring the quality of pharmaceutical products,” Cheetham says. “At LSL, we are deeply familiar with strict regulatory guidelines and procedures. We are determined to ensure our clients’ products meet all specifications for quality measures. We are proud to support our clients through our unique in-house sampling and dispensing services—enabling them to maintain product integrity throughout the entire supply chain.”

According to Sampling and Dispensing Supervisor Cameron Lambeth, “LSL takes pride in upholding the highest standards to ensure our cleanroom suite safely controls the [internal] environment so as not to compromise the integrity of our client’s product when a request for sampling or dispensing comes through our distribution center.”

Ms. Lambeth goes on to highlight one of the company’s primary commitments: a unique plan for each customer. “Best of all,” she says, “we [at LSL] work with you to provide customized sampling and dispensing solutions tailored to your specific needs.”

The new in-house suite, to be officially opened next month, adds value to LSL’s existing clients and pharmaceutical companies seeking a flexible and expert partner to maintain the quality, consistency, and integrity of their pharmaceutical products throughout the supply chain.

About Life Science Logistics

Founded in 2006, DFW-based LifeScience Logistics (LSL) is a leading, national provider of end-to-end, high-quality, customizable healthcare supply chain solutions. For clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, LSL offers its pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech clients the ability to outsource services ranging from distribution to kitting to back- and middle-office functions. FDA-registered and NABP-accredited, LSL operates from 17 locations across 11 states totaling more than 5.8 million SF of cGMP compliant space.

