LifeSeasons Announces $4,000 Scholarship Essay Contest for College Students

Natural health supplements company aims to assist with student fees

Springville, UT, July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paying for college can put stress on any student, and LifeSeasons is looking to reduce that stress. The Utah-based natural health supplements company today announced the launch of a scholarship essay contest to assist with school fees of undergraduate students. LifeSeasons will award two $2,000 scholarships for both spring and fall semesters. 

Learn about the LifeSeasons scholarship essay contest at www.lifeseasons.com/scholarship.

The LifeSeasons scholarship aims to reduce college students’ stress by covering school fees, allowing them to focus on classes and course work. To apply for the scholarship, applicants must be currently enrolled in a two- or four-year college in the United States. All students are encouraged to apply, regardless of major or area of study. 

“At LifeSeasons, our goal is to encourage people to live life to its fullest,” said Darrin Peterson, founder and CEO of LifeSeasons. “With this scholarship, our hope is to provide assistance to college students who might need extra financial support to accomplish their goals, so they can live life to its fullest.” 

Scholarship applications for fall semester 2021 are due on Monday, August 3, 2020, and the winner will be announced by Friday, August 21, 2020. Scholarship applications for spring semester 2021 are due on Friday, December 18, 202, and the winner will be announced by Friday, January 8, 2021. The scholarship funds must be used for college expenses related to tuition, housing, books, transportation and food. 

The LifeSeasons scholarship funds will be awarded to applicants who write thoughtful, insightful essays about the effect stress can have on our lives. In their essays, applicants must describe how stress impacts them in their educational paths, and the ways they have learned to manage that stress. Students must also submit their first and last name, a personal bio, their major or study program, and their email address. LifeSeasons CEO Darrin Peterson and CMO Jeff Angerbauer will read all essay submissions and select one winner per semester.

About LifeSeasons

LifeSeasons crafts natural health supplements backed by scientific research. Each ingredient in LifeSeasons products is carefully selected for efficacy, quality, and historical usage. To ensure LifeSeasons products meet stringent standards, all ingredients are tested before a product hits the shelves. LifeSeasons believes that nature’s pantry already holds everything we need to live healthy, fulfilling lives free from stress and discomfort. Read more at https://lifeseasons.com. 

