Lifesize Continues Momentum in DACH Region with Leadership Appointments and New Frankfurt Office

Lifesize’s second German location will extend access and support for regional customers and partners

MUNICH, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifesize® , a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in Frankfurt am Main along with two key regional leadership hires: Martin Bauer as country manager of DACH and Dr. Dirk Fischer as a regional sales manager. Both executives join Lifesize to support increasing demand in the region for video conferencing technology via faster, secure, more scalable cloud-based workflows.

Martin Bauer brings profound market knowledge and management experience to the role of Lifesize country manager of DACH. After completing a diploma thesis on video conferencing systems, he built a career in audio, video and conferencing technology as well as cloud services as the co-owner of a value added distributor. Bauer is also former managing director of Audio Video Network Solution GmbH, where he was responsible for sales, marketing and strategic corporate development. Lifesize has already built a completely refreshed DACH sales team around Bauer.

Dr. Dirk Fischer joined Lifesize in August 2019 as regional sales manager, responsible for consulting as well as implementation of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions tailored to customer requirements. Following his doctoral thesis with a research focus on buyer psychology, he began his career as head of business development and consulting at Vistafon, an IT consulting company and reseller. Dr. Fischer quickly made a name for himself in the industry with his innovative consulting approaches.

Lifesize has also opened a new office at THE SQUAIRE , a popular Frankfurt business center. Its central location and proximity to Frankfurt am Main International Airport allow Lifesize to serve partners and customers of all sizes and industries across the entire DACH region. Partners and customers interested in a guided tour of the Lifesize Frankfurt office can contact Thomas Nicolaus, [email protected] .

The DACH market for video conferencing and cloud platforms is more dynamic than ever, as businesses refresh their IT infrastructure, build remote and virtual teams, and develop new collaborative cultures. According to digital association Bitkom , the majority of companies invested in the digital workplace and business processes in 2018. During Q2 2019 alone, Lifesize revenue for the German market grew 20 percent quarter-over-quarter.

“The video conferencing industry has reached a key turning point toward enabling productivity, flexible work and realizing ROI, thus presenting significant opportunity for Lifesize,” said Thomas Nicolaus, vice president of central and northern EMEA at Lifesize. “DACH companies are looking for secure IT infrastructure and solutions that reduce travel costs (especially domestic) and enable the future of work. With Martin and Dirk joining the team and our new office in Frankfurt, Lifesize is in prime position to deliver those solutions and benefits to new and existing customers across the region.”

In addition to an established, broad range of cloud-based 4K video conferencing meeting room systems and services that fit any company, meeting or room size, Lifesize recently expanded the features and functionality of its mobile, web and desktop apps and services. The company also announced a major distribution partnership with COMM-TEC and will be presenting at COMM-TEC’s S14 Solutions Day in Uhingen, Germany on September 25.

About Lifesize

Lifesize combines best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing services with integrated equipment that sets a new standard for workplace communication and productivity on a global scale. Recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year, Lifesize leads the industry in customer satisfaction with the world’s first 4K video conferencing solution and 4K service architecture, designed and engineered from its headquarters in Austin, TX. To see why organizations like Yelp, Salvation Army, Yale University and NASA rely on Lifesize for their mission-critical team communication, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @Lifesize .

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.