Lifesize Expands Lifesize Go to Additional Languages and Browsers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Lifesize Go now available for Firefox and in multiple languages to further support global demand for free, fast and flexible video meetings

Lifesize Go is a free browser-based video conferencing service that allows up to eight people to meet face-to-face, share content and collaborate across teams, all without downloads, subscription requirements or restrictions on meeting length. The fast and flexible meeting experience is now available in 15 languages.

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifesize®, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today announced that Lifesize Go, a free browser-based group video conferencing service, is now available in 14 additional languages, including Chinese (Simplified), Czech, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish. Lifesize Go can now also be used through the Firefox browser to instantly connect without the complexity of scheduling, software or app downloads by navigating to https://go.lifesize.com.

Initially released in June 2019, Lifesize Go allows users to host or join face-to-face meetings, share content and collaborate across teams via any mobile or desktop device. Built to run natively in the browser, users can host an unlimited number of calls without downloading additional software or restrictions on meeting length.

“Lifesize Go is helping teams within businesses of all sizes connect and collaborate at a moment’s notice using their preferred devices, without being hampered by downloads, delays or unwieldy requirements,” said Bobby Beckmann, chief technology officer of Lifesize. “With expanded language and browser support, we’re opening up that free and flexible video meeting experience to even more teams around the world.”

Thousands of people have already used Lifesize Go to conduct one-to-one interactions, team meetings and real-time collaboration. According to a research report recently published by Lifesize, business professionals cite those scenarios as the most common uses for video conferencing at work. Now, the reliable mobile-first Lifesize Go experience can be more easily facilitated and enjoyed by meeting organisers and participants in many non-English speaking regions, empowering those teams to connect and collaborate in their native language.

Email invitations containing one-time meeting links for participants to join Lifesize Go calls as well as technical help files have also been translated into French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

In every supported language, Lifesize Go offers a number of video communication advantages, including:

  • Free, unlimited group video calls. Connect teams and increase collaboration by scheduling as many video calls as needed with up to eight participants, without time limits or subscription requirements.
  • Host and join meetings without complexity. Facilitate one-to-one and group video meetings using Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers on both desktop and mobile devices, saving time by avoiding pre-meeting coordination or the need to download software.
  • Secure content sharing. Share a screen, application or browser tab with remote participants from a desktop device over Lifesize’s secure, enterprise-grade cloud video conferencing platform and a mobile or wi-fi network.

For more information on Lifesize Go, visit https://www.lifesize.com/en/video-conferencing-app/go.

About Lifesize
Lifesize combines best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing services with integrated equipment that sets a new standard for workplace communication and productivity on a global scale. Recognised as Frost & Sullivan’s Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year, Lifesize leads the industry in customer satisfaction with the world’s first 4K video conferencing solution and 4K service architecture, designed and engineered from its headquarters in Austin, TX. To see why organisations like Yelp, Salvation Army, Yale University and NASA rely on Lifesize for their mission-critical team communication, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @Lifesize.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

