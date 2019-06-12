Lifesize Extends Effortless Video Conferencing Experiences with Lifesize Go

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Free, fast and flexible video service enables teams to connect and collaborate across any device without restrictions

Lifesize Go is a free video conferencing service that allows up to eight people to meet face-to-face, share content and collaborate across teams, all without downloads, subscription requirements or restrictions on meeting length.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifesize®, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today announced Lifesize Go, a free video conferencing service that allows people to meet face-to-face, share content and collaborate across teams. Built to work across widely-used browsers and operating systems, Lifesize Go delivers a mobile-first, reliable and secure group video conferencing experience for up to eight participants with no downloads, subscription requirements or restrictions on meeting length. Lifesize Go is immediately available via Chrome or Safari browsers on iOS, Android, Mac and Windows devices by visiting https://go.lifesize.com.

“The consumerization of video has led to exploding demand for hassle-free video conferencing that empowers users to connect from any device with a click of a button,” said Roopam Jain, Industry Director, Connected Work Practice at Frost & Sullivan. “Vendors that understand the burgeoning UX movement and are making video communications at work as simple as consumer apps are winning.”

With Lifesize Go, meeting organizers can quickly facilitate and host video calls natively through the browser, eliminating the need for guests to download additional software in advance. Hosts can initiate an unlimited number of video calls with no restrictions on meeting length. Participants can join on any device by clicking a one-time meeting link generated by the Lifesize Go web app, which can be delivered through email, SMS text message or chat. Whether calls take place over a mobile network or wi-fi, Lifesize Go connects teams and helps them collaborate through crisp, high-definition video and screen sharing.

“Lifesize Go is a better way for team members within enterprises to instantly and productively connect with their colleagues, customers and other collaborators through free, fast and flexible video communication,” said Bobby Beckmann, CTO of Lifesize. “It’s never been easier to experience and harness Lifesize’s innovation and video quality for any meeting on any device.”

Lifesize Go delivers a number of video communication and collaboration enhancements, including:

  • Free, unlimited group video calls. Schedule as many video calls as needed with up to eight participants, without time limits or subscription requirements.
  • Host and join meetings without complexity. Facilitate one-to-one and group video meetings using built-in browsers on both desktop and mobile devices, saving time by avoiding pre-meeting coordination or the need to download software.
  • Secure content sharing. Share a screen, application or browser tab with remote guests from a desktop device for improved collaboration over Lifesize’s secure, enterprise-grade cloud video conferencing platform.

Attendees of the InfoComm audio-visual trade show in Orlando this week can be among the first to use Lifesize Go by visiting booth #3761 during expo hours on June 12-14, 2019.

For more information on Lifesize Go, visit https://www.lifesize.com/en/video-conferencing-app/go.

About Lifesize
Lifesize combines best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing services with integrated equipment that sets a new standard for workplace communication and productivity on a global scale. Recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s Cloud Video Conferencing Vendor of the Year, Lifesize leads the industry in customer satisfaction with the world’s first 4K video conferencing solution and 4K service architecture, designed and engineered from its headquarters in Austin, TX. To see why organizations like Yelp, Netflix, Salvation Army, Yale University and NASA rely on Lifesize for their mission-critical team communication, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @Lifesize.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Aaron Motsinger
Senior Communications Manager, Lifesize
[email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08b8af49-de73-45fc-a44e-46d95810d3bc

