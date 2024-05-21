SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care, today announced that certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer 20,000,000 shares of LifeStance’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering. The Company is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as the underwriters for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of Common Stock was filed by LifeStance with the SEC on May 21, 2024 and became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the shelf registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein and the prospectus supplement that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement relating to the offering, copies of which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by emailing [email protected]. A copy of the prospectus and the related prospectus supplement relating to the offering may also be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LifeStance

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (Nasdaq: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable, and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 6,800 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 33 states and more than 550 centers.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: Monica Prokocki VP of Finance & Investor Relations 602-767-2100 [email protected]