SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental healthcare, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

(All results compared to prior-year comparative period, unless otherwise noted)

2022 Highlights and 2023 Outlook

Fourth quarter revenue increased 21% to $229.4 million and full year revenue of $859.5 million increased $192.0 million or 29% compared to revenue of $667.5 million

Clinician base increased 18% to 5,631 clinicians, including 200 net clinician adds in the fourth quarter and 841 for the full year

Net loss of $46.7 million in the fourth quarter and $215.6 million for the full year, primarily driven by stock and unit-based compensation

Adjusted EBITDA of positive $10.2 million in the fourth quarter and positive $52.7 million for the full year

Expecting full year 2023 revenue of $980 million to $1.02 billion, Center Margin of $270 to $290 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $50 to $62 million

“The fourth quarter and full year of 2022 concluded on a positive note. We are encouraged by the early signs of improvement but fully recognize that we have much work ahead,” said Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO of LifeStance. “Our focus remains on streamlining and standardizing our business over the next two years, which will pave the way for profitable and sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Y/Y FY 2022 FY 2021 Y/Y (in millions) Total revenue $ 229.4 $ 190.1 21 % $ 859.5 $ 667.5 29 % Loss from operations (46.0 ) (113.8 ) (60 %) (210.2 ) (286.4 ) (27 %) Center Margin 62.7 54.2 16 % 237.0 201.5 18 % Net loss (46.7 ) (108.0 ) (57 %) (215.6 ) (307.2 ) (30 %) Adjusted EBITDA 10.2 11.4 (11 %) 52.7 49.2 7 % As % of Total revenue: Loss from operations (20.1 %) (59.9 %) (24.5 %) (42.9 %) Center Margin 27.3 % 28.5 % 27.6 % 30.2 % Net loss (20.4 %) (56.8 %) (25.1 %) (46.0 %) Adjusted EBITDA 4.4 % 6.0 % 6.1 % 7.4 %

(All results compared to prior-year period, unless otherwise noted)

In the fourth quarter, total revenue grew 21% to $229.4 million, and for the full year, total revenue grew $192.0 million or 29% to $859.5 million compared to revenue of $667.5 million. Strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter was driven primarily by increased visit volumes.

In the fourth quarter, loss from operations was $46.0 million, and for the full year, loss from operations was $210.2 million, primarily driven by stock and unit-based compensation. In the fourth quarter, net loss was $46.7 million and for the full year, net loss was $215.6 million.

In the fourth quarter, Center Margin grew 16% to $62.7 million, or 27.3% of total revenue. For the full year, Center Margin grew 18% to $237.0 million, or 27.6% of total revenue.

In the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA declined 11% to $10.2 million, or 4.4% of total revenue. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA grew 7% to $52.7 million, or 6.1% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue decreased as a result of higher-than-expected G&A expenses in the fourth quarter, due to investments in the business that were accelerated.

Strategy and Key Developments

In 2022, LifeStance took the following actions to support the Company’s strategy to expand into new markets, build market density and offer a technology-enabled experience for our patients and clinicians:

Drove 18% year-over-year growth in the clinician base to 5,631 with the addition of 200 net clinicians in the fourth quarter and 841 net clinicians for the full year, demonstrating that the Company’s value proposition continues to resonate in the market

Opened 9 de novo centers in the fourth quarter and 90 for the full year, bringing total centers to over 600

Completed four acquisitions in the fourth quarter and 13 during the full year, bringing the total since inception to 90 as the Company continues to expand into new markets, build market density and grow its clinician base

Continued to deploy proprietary online booking and intake experience (“OBIE”) across the country, which is now live in 20 states

Strengthened management team by hiring Ken Burdick as Chief Executive Officer, David Bourdon as Chief Financial Officer, and appointing Danish Qureshi to President and Chief Operating Officer

Certified by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation, for the second straight year

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

For the year ended December 31, 2022, LifeStance provided $52.8 million cash flow from operations, including $36.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company ended the fourth quarter with cash of $108.6 million and net long-term debt of $225.1 million.

2023 Guidance

LifeStance is providing the following initial outlook for 2023:

The Company expects full year revenue of $980 million to $1.02 billion, Center Margin of $270 to $290 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $50 to $62 million.

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects total revenue of $242 to $252 million, Center Margin of $62 to $69 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $7 to $12 million.

About LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (Nasdaq: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable, and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 5,600 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 34 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

Consolidated Financial Information and Reconciliations

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for par value) Successor December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,621 $ 148,029 Patient accounts receivable, net 100,868 76,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,734 42,413 Total current assets 233,223 266,520 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 194,189 152,242 Right-of-use assets 199,431 — Intangible assets, net 263,294 300,355 Goodwill 1,272,939 1,204,544 Other noncurrent assets 10,795 3,448 Total noncurrent assets 1,940,648 1,660,589 Total assets $ 2,173,871 $ 1,927,109 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 12,285 $ 14,152 Accrued payroll expenses 75,650 60,002 Other accrued expenses 30,428 26,510 Current portion of contingent consideration 15,876 14,123 Operating lease liabilities, current 38,824 — Other current liabilities 2,936 1,965 Total current liabilities 175,999 116,752 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt, net 225,079 157,416 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 212,586 — Deferred tax liability, net 38,701 54,281 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,783 53,632 Total noncurrent liabilities 479,149 265,329 Total liabilities $ 655,148 $ 382,081 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock – par value $0.01 per share; 25,000 shares authorized as of

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 0 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock – par value $0.01 per share; 800,000 shares authorized as of

December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 375,964 and 374,255 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively 3,761 3,743 Additional paid-in capital 2,084,324 1,898,357 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,274 — Accumulated deficit (572,636 ) (357,072 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,518,723 1,545,028 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,173,871 $ 1,927,109

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except for Net Loss per Share) Successor Predecessor Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 April 13 to

December 31, 2020* January 1 to

May 14, 2020 TOTAL REVENUE $ 859,542 $ 667,511 $ 265,556 $ 111,661 OPERATING EXPENSES Center costs, excluding depreciation and

amortization shown separately below 622,525 466,003 179,264 78,777 General and administrative expenses 377,993 433,725 51,841 20,854 Depreciation and amortization 69,198 54,136 27,710 3,335 Total operating expenses $ 1,069,716 $ 953,864 $ 258,815 $ 102,966 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ (210,174 ) $ (286,353 ) $ 6,741 $ 8,695 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME (Loss) gain on remeasurement of

contingent consideration (1,688 ) (2,610 ) (576 ) 322 Transaction costs (722 ) (3,762 ) (3,937 ) (33,247 ) Interest expense (19,928 ) (38,911 ) (19,112 ) (3,020 ) Other expense (218 ) (1,469 ) (263 ) (14 ) Total other expense $ (22,556 ) $ (46,752 ) $ (23,888 ) $ (35,959 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (232,730 ) (333,105 ) (17,147 ) (27,264 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 17,166 25,908 4,022 2,319 NET LOSS $ (215,564 ) $ (307,197 ) $ (13,125 ) $ (24,945 ) Accretion of Redeemable Class A units — (36,750 ) — — Accretion of Series A-1 redeemable

convertible preferred units — — — (272,582 ) Cumulative dividend on Series A

redeemable convertible preferred

units — — — (662 ) NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS/MEMBERS $ (215,564 ) $ (343,947 ) $ (13,125 ) $ (298,189 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND

DILUTED (0.61 ) (1.05 ) (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute

basic and diluted net loss per share 355,278 327,523 302,335 NET LOSS $ (215,564 ) $ (307,197 ) $ (13,125 ) $ (24,945 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unrealized gains on cash flow hedge, net

of tax 3,274 — — — COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (212,290 ) $ (307,197 ) $ (13,125 ) $ (24,945 )

* For the period from April 13, 2020 through May 14, 2020, the operations of LifeStance TopCo, L.P. (Successor) were limited to those incident to its formation and the acquisition of LifeStance Health, LLC by affiliates of TPG Inc. (the “TPG Acquisition”), which were not significant. Earnings from April 13 to May 14 were reflected in the Predecessor 2020 Period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Successor Predecessor Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 April 13 to

December 31, 2020* January 1 to

May 14, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (215,564 ) $ (307,197 ) $ (13,125 ) $ (24,945 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 69,198 54,136 27,710 3,335 Non-cash operating lease costs 38,161 — — — Stock and unit-based compensation 187,430 259,439 1,452 — Deferred income taxes (16,733 ) (26,945 ) (4,156 ) (2,345 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 3,380 14,440 3,066 — Amortization of discount and debt issue costs 1,949 1,797 759 215 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of contingent consideration 1,688 2,610 576 (322 ) Loss on disposal of assets 218 — — — Endowment of shares to LifeStance Health Foundation — 9,000 — — Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses

acquired: Patient accounts receivable (21,663 ) (24,213 ) (8,183 ) (5,122 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,431 ) (29,121 ) (1,101 ) (4,526 ) Accounts payable 7,667 623 2,467 (1,638 ) Accrued payroll expenses 12,100 15,265 58 8,753 Operating lease liabilities (13,169 ) — — — Other accrued expenses 1,558 39,586 (31,492 ) 40,031 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 52,789 9,420 (21,969 ) 13,436 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (79,255 ) (94,492 ) (25,262 ) (12,804 ) Acquisition of Predecessor, net of cash acquired — — (646,694 ) — Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (60,206 ) (99,584 ) (164,135 ) (12,274 ) Net cash used in investing activities (139,461 ) (194,076 ) (836,091 ) (25,078 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters

discounts and commissions and deferred offering costs — 548,905 — — Contributions from Members related to acquisition of

Predecessor — — 633,585 — Issuance of common units to new investors — 1,000 21,000 — Repurchase of Series A redeemable convertible preferred

units — — — (1,000 ) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount 257,324 98,800 392,064 74,350 Payments of debt issue costs (7,266 ) (2,360 ) (8,684 ) (650 ) Payments of long-term debt (187,766 ) (311,390 ) (156,785 ) (18,222 ) Prepayment for debt paydown (1,609 ) (8,820 ) — — Payments of contingent consideration (12,515 ) (12,279 ) (4,291 ) (19,093 ) Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (904 ) — — — Net cash provided by financing activities 47,264 313,856 876,889 35,385 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS (39,408 ) 129,200 18,829 23,743 Cash and Cash Equivalents – Beginning of period 148,029 18,829 — 3,481 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD $ 108,621 $ 148,029 $ 18,829 $ 27,224

* For the period from April 13, 2020 through May 14, 2020, the operations of LifeStance TopCo, L.P. (Successor) were limited to those incident to its formation and the TPG Acquisition, which were not significant. Earnings from April 13 to May 14 were reflected in the Predecessor 2020 Period.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Successor Predecessor Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 April 13 to

December 31, 2020* January 1 to

May 14, 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 14,365 $ 22,415 $ 14,292 $ 2,857 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 2,237 $ 1,093 $ 221 $ 25 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH

INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Equipment financed through finance leases $ 363 $ 1,438 $ 109 $ 415 Contingent consideration incurred in acquisitions of

businesses $ 11,221 $ 10,685 $ 10,220 $ 3,788 Acquisition of property and equipment included in liabilities $ 7,891 $ 15,845 $ 4,465 $ 2,718 Surrender of common stock $ 982 $ — $ — $ — Issuance of common units for convertible promissory

note conversion $ — $ — $ 511 $ — Issuance of common units for acquisitions of businesses $ — $ 1,486 $ 7,590 $ — Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

included in liabilities $ — $ 441 $ — $ —

* For the period from April 13, 2020 through May 14, 2020, the operations of LifeStance TopCo, L.P. (Successor) were limited to those incident to its formation and the TPG Acquisition, which were not significant. Earnings from April 13 to May 14 were reflected in the Predecessor 2020 Period.

RECONCILIATION OF (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO CENTER MARGIN Successor Predecessor Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 April 13 to

December 31, 2020 January 1 to

May 14, 2020 (in thousands) (Loss) income from operations $ (210,174 ) $ (286,353 ) $ 6,741 $ 8,695 Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization 69,198 54,136 27,710 3,335 General and administrative expenses (1) 377,993 433,725 51,841 20,854 Center Margin $ 237,017 $ 201,508 $ 86,292 $ 32,884

(1) Represents salaries, wages and employee benefits for our executive leadership, finance, human resources, marketing, billing and credentialing support and technology infrastructure and stock and unit-based compensation for all employees.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA Successor Predecessor Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 April 13 to

December 31, 2020 January 1 to

May 14, 2020 (in thousands) Net loss $ (215,564 ) $ (307,197 ) $ (13,125 ) $ (24,945 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense 19,928 38,911 19,112 3,020 Depreciation and amortization 69,198 54,136 27,710 3,335 Income tax benefit (17,166 ) (25,908 ) (4,022 ) (2,319 ) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of

contingent consideration 1,688 2,610 576 (322 ) Stock and unit-based compensation

expense 187,430 259,439 1,452 — Management fees (1) — 1,445 142 14 Loss on disposal of assets 218 24 121 — Transaction costs (2) 722 3,762 3,937 33,247 Offering related costs (3) — 8,747 — — Endowment to the LifeStance Health

Foundation — 10,000 — — Executive transition costs 1,274 — — — Litigation costs (4) 851 — — — Other expenses (5) 4,091 3,185 1,567 635 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,670 $ 49,154 $ 37,470 $ 12,665

(1) Represents management fees paid to certain of our executive officers and affiliates of our principal stockholders pursuant to the management services agreement entered into in connection with the TPG Acquisition. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the management services agreement terminated in connection with the IPO and we were required to pay a one-time fee of $1.2 million to such parties.

(2) Primarily includes capital markets advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses related to our acquisitions and costs related to the TPG Acquisition.

(3) Primarily includes non-recurring incremental professional services, such as accounting and legal, and directors’ and officers’ insurance incurred in connection with the IPO.

(4) Litigation costs include only those costs which are considered non-recurring and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations, which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) the complexity of the case, (iii) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought, (iv) the counterparty involved, and (v) our overall litigation strategy.

(5) Primarily includes costs incurred to consummate or integrate acquired centers, certain of which are wholly-owned and certain of which are affiliated practices, in addition to the compensation paid to former owners of acquired centers and related expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing operating expenses of our centers. Acquired center integration and other are components of general and administrative expenses included in our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss. Former owner fees is a component of center costs, excluding depreciation and amortization included in our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

