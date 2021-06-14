Lifetime Brands to Present at Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 15, 2021

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Lifetime Brands Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will present at 4:35 PM ET. The Company’s presentation and a recording of the event can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer14/lcut/2797080

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

[email protected]

or

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Rose Temple

212-355-4449