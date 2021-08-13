Lifetime Brands to Present at Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on August 18, 2021

Breaking News
GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Lifetime Brands Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will present at 11:30 AM ET. The Company’s presentation and a recording of the event can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
[email protected]

or

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Rose Temple
212-355-4449

