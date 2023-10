Convention hosted in San Antonio, TX, October 5-7, attended by over 2,000 Independent Consultants from around the world

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN) (“LifeVantage” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, today announced the successful conclusion of their annual Global Convention, held from October 5-7, 2023, in San Antonio, TX. Over 2,000 LifeVantage Consultants from around the world descended on The Henry B. González Convention Center to participate in the event, which delivered updates on the Company’s LV360 strategic transformation, Consultant training and recognition, as well as many announcements regarding promotions, sales incentives, products, and business tools designed to support Consultant businesses.

“Our Global Convention is always an inspiring time for the entire LifeVantage family,” said LifeVantage President and CEO, Steve Fife. “The partnership we have between the corporate office and our Consultants is second to none and our Global Convention always solidifies that relationship. It’s exciting to come together and go “all in” on what we know will drive our business forward.”

Amongst the announcements, attendees learned about the new Fast Track Reset Incentive which launched for all markets currently operating with the new Evolve Compensation Plan. The incentive invites all Consultants to focus on the next 90-days with bonuses typically only available to new Consultants. A similar Rank Advancement Incentive was launched for markets not yet on the Evolve Compensation Plan.

Consultants also experienced new reveals including TrueScience® TrueRenew Daily Firming Complex, an innovative, cleaner, kinder retinol-alternative currently set to launch in November globally, as well as new limited-time seasonal products. It was also announced that top selling TrueScience Liquid Collagen was launching in Mexico on October 6, in the Philippines this November, and in Canada this December. Attendees were also excited to learn about the next phase of LV360, which includes the rollout of the popular Evolve Compensation Plan and other business programs into Canada, Mexico, and Europe in early 2024.

“Earlier this year we began the roll-out of our LV360 transformation initiative, which also includes a new customer loyalty program, Rewards Circle, business tool enhancements, and the launches of new, innovative, scientifically backed products, among others,” Fife continued. “We knew the evolution would be popular, but we never anticipated the wild success and energy surrounding this company transformation. It is palpable. We are moving into 2024 with unmatched advancements and a team whose momentum and determination appears unstoppable.”

While in San Antonio, the LifeVantage corporate team, alongside Consultant attendees, worked together to pack 2,000 backpacks full of food and art supplies for local school-aged children to bring home for the weekend. These bags provide food for children who struggle to receive consistent nourishment outside of school-sponsored meals.

This volunteer work is part of LifeVantage Legacy, the company’s non-profit committed to impacting the lives of one million children through programs and initiatives that make a lasting impact on future generations.

