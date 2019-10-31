LifeVantage Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

First Quarter Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Increased 86% and 45%, respectively

Strong initial sales following early Second Quarter launch of Protandim® NAD Synergizer

Reiterates Fiscal 2020 Guidance for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Summary:

Revenue increased 1.1% to $56.2 million;

Revenue in the Americas decreased 2.2%, while revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe increased 10.4%;

Total active accounts decreased 2.2% to 181,000, including a 1.5% decline of independent distributors and a 2.5% decline in active customers;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.7% to $4.7 million;

Earnings per diluted share were $0.12, compared to $0.06 in the prior year period;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.13, compared to $0.07 in the prior year period; and

Repurchased $1.4 million of common shares during the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

* All growth rates are year over year and compare the first quarter of fiscal 2020 to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

“We are off to a strong start to fiscal 2020, generating 45% year over year growth of adjusted EBITDA and 86% adjusted EPS growth over the prior year period,” stated LifeVantage President and Chief Executive Officer, Darren Jensen. “We continue to focus on driving revenue growth through execution of our key initiatives. A significant driver of our 2020 growth goals revolves around the early October launch of Protandim® NAD Synergizer. This recent addition to our flagship Protandim® product line has received a strong response across our customer base and to date has been one of our most successful new product launches in Company history. We devoted a significant portion of our efforts during the first quarter toward preparing for the second quarter product launch. In addition to the launch of Protandim® NAD Synergizer, we are seeing significant synergy with our Protandim® Nrf1 and Nrf2 Synergizers that is resonating with customers. The combination of our three Protandim® offerings, bundled into a stack called Protandim® Tri-Synergizer is contributing to increasing order sizes and increased subscription sales.”

“Based on our strong first quarter results, continued execution of our key initiatives and the strong early performance of our new product introduction, we feel confident with our growth outlook and reiterate our fiscal 2020 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS,” continued Mr. Jensen.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

For the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $56.2 million, an increase of 1.1% as compared to $55.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue in the Americas for the first quarter decreased 2.2% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and revenue in the Asia/Pacific & Europe region increased 10.4% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was positively impacted 0.2 million, or 0.4%, by foreign currency fluctuations associated with revenue generated in international markets when compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $47.0 million, or 83.7% of revenue, compared to $46.4 million, or 83.5% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in gross margin is primarily due to decreased inventory obsolescence and handling costs and changes to our geographic and product sales mix.

Commissions and incentives expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $26.8 million, or 47.6% of revenue, compared to $27.8 million, or 50.0% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2019. The decrease in commissions and incentives expense as a percentage of revenue is due mainly to the timing of promotional and incentive programs and investment in our red carpet program.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $17.7 million, or 31.5% of revenue, compared to $17.3 million, or 31.1% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2019. Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $17.5 million, or 31.0% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of $17.1 million, or 30.8% of revenue. The year over year increase in non-GAAP SG&A primarily was due to increased employee headcount and related compensation costs and increased depreciation expenses associated with our investment in new technology assets that have been placed in service.

Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.6 million, or 4.6% of revenue, compared to $1.3 million, or 2.4% of revenue, for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.8 million, or 5.0% of revenue, compared to $1.5 million, or 2.7% of revenue, for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 85.6% year over year, to $1.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.7% to $4.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $3.3 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company used $3.5 million of cash from operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to generating of $2.4 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2019. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019 were $13.0 million, compared to $18.8 million at June 30, 2019. Total debt at September 30, 2019 was $1.0 million compared to $1.5 million at June 30, 2019. During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company repurchased $1.4 million of common shares under its share repurchase program.

Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance

The Company is reiterating its outlook for fiscal 2020, which was initially provided when the Company reported fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2019 results on August 14, 2019.The Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $235 million to $245 million in fiscal year 2020 and adjusted EBITDA of $20 million to $22 million, with adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.62 to $0.71, which assumes a full year tax rate in the range of 19% to 22%. The Company’s adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance excludes any non-operating or non-recurring expenses that may materialize during fiscal 2020. The Company is not providing GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance for fiscal 2020 due to the potential occurrence of one or more non-operating, one-time expenses, which the Company does not believe it can reliably predict.

Conference Call Information

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics – a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim™ for Dogs, Axio® Smart Energy Drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ Smart Weight Management System. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income, net, and certain other adjustments.

We are presenting Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share because management believes that they provide additional ways to view our operations when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, which we believe provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share are presented solely as supplemental disclosure because: (i) we believe these measures are a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business without the effect of these items; (ii) we believe that investors will find this data useful in assessing shareholder value; and (iii) we use Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share internally as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors. The use of Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share has limitations and you should not consider these measures in isolation from or as an alternative to the relevant GAAP measure of net income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

The tables set forth below present reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures to Net Income and Earnings per Share, our most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,009 $ 18,824 Accounts receivable 2,123 2,066 Income tax receivable 1,850 1,236 Inventory, net 14,776 13,753 Prepaid expenses and other 10,599 7,309 Total current assets 42,357 43,188 Property and equipment, net 7,380 7,131 Right-of-use assets 2,706 — Intangible assets, net 950 983 Deferred income tax asset 1,325 2,693 Other long-term assets 1,282 1,278 TOTAL ASSETS $ 56,000 $ 55,273 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,148 $ 5,180 Commissions payable 7,865 7,916 Income tax payable 150 592 Lease liabilities 2,539 — Other accrued expenses 8,636 11,053 Current portion of long-term debt, net 969 1,454 Total current liabilities 25,307 26,195 Lease liabilities 680 — Other long-term liabilities 389 1,879 Total liabilities 26,376 28,074 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000 shares authorized and 14,034 and 14,114 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively 1 1000 Additional paid-in capital 128,661 127,096 Accumulated deficit (99,084 ) (99,960 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 46 62 Total stockholders’ equity 29,624 27,199 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 56,000 $ 55,273

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Revenue, net $ 56,228 $ 55,609 Cost of sales 9,190 9,199 Gross profit 47,038 46,410 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 26,774 27,785 Selling, general and administrative 17,686 17,301 Total operating expenses 44,460 45,086 Operating income 2,578 1,324 Other expense: Interest expense, net (48 ) (110 ) Other expense, net (80 ) (49 ) Total other expense (128 ) (159 ) Income before income taxes 2,450 1,165 Income tax expense (689 ) (254 ) Net income $ 1,761 $ 911 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 14,009 13,987 Diluted 15,106 15,139

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenue by Region (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Americas $ 40,181 71 % $ 41,079 74 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 16,047 29 % 14,530 26 % Total $ 56,228 100 % $ 55,609 100 % Active Accounts (unaudited) As of September 30, 2019 2018 Change from Prior Year Percent Change Active Independent Distributors (1) Americas 44,000 68 % 46,000 70 % (2,000 ) (4.3 ) % Asia/Pacific & Europe 21,000 32 % 20,000 30 % 1,000 5.0 % Total Active Independent Distributors 65,000 100 % 66,000 100 % (1,000 ) (1.5 ) % Active Customers (2) Americas 92,000 79 % 96,000 81 % (4,000 ) (4.2 ) % Asia/Pacific & Europe 24,000 21 % 23,000 19 % 1,000 4.3 % Total Active Customers 116,000 100 % 119,000 100 % (3,000 ) (2.5 ) % Active Accounts (3) Americas 136,000 75 % 142,000 77 % (6,000 ) (4.2 ) % Asia/Pacific & Europe 45,000 25 % 43,000 23 % 2,000 4.7 % Total Active Accounts 181,000 100 % 185,000 100 % (4,000 ) (2.2 ) % (1) Active Independent Distributors have purchased product in the prior three months for retail or personal consumption. (2) Active Customers have purchased product in the prior three months for personal consumption only. (3) Total Active Accounts is the sum of Active Independent Distributor accounts and Active Customer accounts.

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019 2018 GAAP Net income $ 1,761 $ 911 Interest Expense 48 110 Provision for income taxes 689 254 Depreciation and amortization 536 441 Non-GAAP EBITDA: 3,034 1,716 Adjustments: Stock compensation expense 1,372 1,333 Other expense, net 80 49 Other adjustments(1) 231 162 Total adjustments 1,683 1,544 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,717 $ 3,260 (1) Other adjustments breakout: Class-action lawsuit expenses $ 132 $ 3 Executive team severance expenses, net — (79 ) Other nonrecurring legal and accounting expenses 99 238 Total adjustments $ 231 $ 162