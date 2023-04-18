Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises MSP Recovery, Inc. d/b/a “LifeWallet” (“LifeWallet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIFW )investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. LifeWallet investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

LifeWallet revealed on April 14, 2023, that their financial statements for the quarters ended on June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, require restatements and should not be considered accurate. This announcement resulted in a decline in the company’s stock price.

