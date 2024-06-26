Elevate your practice and revolutionize patient care with the all-new user-friendly design and the same patented DAP technology for precise and consistent unweighting that is the cornerstone of every AlterG system. And the best part? The AlterG NEO comes at the most cost-effective pricing to date. NEO helps you deliver results for your clients at a price-point that is right for you, on an Anti-Gravity Treadmill that is right for them.

The AlterG NEO combines updated user-friendly design with trusted Anti-Gravity technology for precise and consistent unweighting in physical rehabilitation and athletic training

Updated features and a cost-effective price point make the core AlterG technology accessible for a broader range of clinics and training facilities

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and FREMONT, Calif. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward™) (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions to revolutionize what is possible in rehabilitation, recovery, and the pursuit of life’s passions in the face of physical limitation or disability, today announced the launch of its new AlterG NEO Anti-Gravity Treadmill. This latest innovation from Lifeward leverages the unique Differential Air Pressure (“DAP”) technology that is the cornerstone of every AlterG Anti-Gravity System and introduces it at a price point that makes the technology accessible to a broader range of physical rehabilitation clinics and athletic training facilities.

“The AlterG NEO is a shining example of how Lifeward has helped to accelerate the development of new solutions which leverage our core technologies and expand our markets,” said Larry Jasinski, CEO of Lifeward. “Our patented DAP technology has been trusted by our customers for nearly two decades to precisely and safely unweight their patients during rehabilitation and recovery, and we are thrilled to introduce the AlterG NEO so that more clinics and patients can access the benefits of Anti-Gravity rehabilitation than ever before.”

The AlterG NEO is being debuted at the National Athletic Trainers Association (“NATA”) Clinical Symposia & AT Expo June 26 and 27, 2024 in New Orleans. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the NEO’s new design and experience the new features live.

Full details about the AlterG NEO can be found at alterg.com.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES Systems.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward) and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

