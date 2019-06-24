Lifeway Foods, Inc., CEO Julie Smolyansky to Present at the 13th Annual Global Dairy Congress on June 26, 2019

Breaking News
MORTON GROVE, Ill., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir fermented dairy and probiotic plant-based products to support the microbiome, today announced that Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual Global Dairy Congress on June 26, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

This year’s theme of “Dairy Vitality” binds together every aspect of the industry’s future, with sessions ranging from global market and industry change through brand success stories and innovation to the challenges of marketing and sustainability. The Global Dairy Congress offers an effective forum for discussing the way forward and setting priorities to ensure continued market growth and success. The event runs from June 25th through June 27th, and further details can be found at the Global Dairy Congress website.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces non-dairy Plantiful, cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.

