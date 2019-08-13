Lifeway Foods Launches Plant-Based Frozen Probiotic Plantiful at The Lifeway Kefir Shop

Soft Serve Plantiful® from Lifeway Foods® at The Lifeway Kefir Shop® Soft Serve Plantiful is the newest offering at The Lifeway Kefir Shop locations in Chicago. This frozen version of Lifeway Foods’ Plantiful will also be offered as a base product for retail yogurt shops.

New popular vegan probiotic offering now sold in frozen swirls and smoothies at The Lifeway Kefir Shop

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) the leading U.S. supplier of kefir cultured dairy and probiotics products to support the microbiome announced today that their recently released dairy-free product, Plantiful, will now be available as a soft serve treat at The Lifeway Kefir Shop. The new vegan friendly Plantiful smoothies and swirls will be available at all three Lifeway Kefir Shops in Chicago: The Block37 shopping center on State Street, The Merchandise Mart and the Division Street locations. The company will also make Plantiful soft serve mix available as a wholesale item for frozen yogurt shops around the country looking for plant-based options.

Plantiful is a plant-based, dairy-free beverage with 10 cultures of live and active probiotics and 10 grams of protein per serving. It is made with organic ingredients and contains no dairy, gluten or soy. The foundation of Plantiful is a cultured, organic pea protein, an ingredient lauded as one of the most sustainable protein sources. Unlike many nut-based meat and dairy alternatives, pea protein products require comparatively low water and energy usage and can be an option for those with nut allergies.

Customers at The Lifeway Kefir Shop will be treated to a rotating weekly flavor schedule of Plantiful soft serve swirls and can add their choice of delicious toppings, including fresh fruit like strawberries, mango, blueberries, a variety of nuts and indulgent options. They can now make any of the popular smoothie selections vegan by substituting frozen kefir with frozen Plantiful.

Lifeway Foods launched Plantiful at a time when consumer demand for plant-based products is on the rise. It’s anticipated that dairy alternatives will come to represent 40% of the total dairy and dairy alternatives market by 2021.* Interest in personalized healthcare and diets specifically-tailored to individual needs continues to be a trend in 2019. However, as consumers explore allergen-free products and experiment with ingredient sensitivities, they are still looking for functional beverage options that provide benefits similar to dairy products – 42% consider protein a key attribute.**

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces non-dairy Plantiful, cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

