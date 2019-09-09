Lifeway Foods to Debut New Kefir Minis and Plantiful Kids Line at Natural Products Expo East

Lifeway Kefir Minis New Kefir Minis from Lifeway Foods will be available in four flavors: Strawberry Split, Campfire S’mores, Unicorn Cake and Tropical Twist.

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq:LWAY), the leader in probiotic kefir and plant-based products to support the microbiome, will showcase several new offerings and bestselling favorites at the upcoming Natural Products Expo East 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland from September 12-14th at the Baltimore Convention Center, booth #1623.

Lifeway will give attendees a sneak peek at their Kefir Minis, the newest extension to their line of bestselling kefir products. Kefir Minis will be offered in 3.5oz bottles, a smaller size that’s perfect for lunches and on-the-go snacking. With four flavors, including Campfire S’mores and Strawberry Split, they’re fantastic for kids and kids at heart. Kefir Minis are scheduled to launch in late Q4 of 2019.

“The introduction of our Kefir Minis and Plantiful Kids pouches reflects our commitment to creating healthy, probiotic products that will be enjoyed by younger generations and those on-the-go,” said Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky. “We’ve uncovered market opportunities to fulfill consumer demand for smaller portion sizes and plant-based probiotics for kids. These strategic additions will round out our portfolio and introduce new families to the Lifeway brand.”

The company will also feature Plantiful, the recently released, vegan-friendly probiotic beverage with 10 grams of pea protein per serving and 10 live and active cultures. Plantiful is made with all organic ingredients, and is free from dairy, gluten and soy. Lifeway Plantiful won EatingWell’s Best of Expo West 2019 award earlier this year, proving that consumer demand is on the rise for healthy and sustainable dairy alternatives.

Along with Plantiful, Lifeway will display their Plantiful Kids items. With the same vegan base as the adult line, Plantiful Kids is a new line extension that comes in kid friendly flavors. Like Lifeway’s ProBugs kefir for kids, Plantiful Kids comes in a soft squeeze pouch and features a no-spill spout. Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #1623 during the Expo to meet the Lifeway team and learn how the brand will meet the needs of the next generation of health-focused foodies.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces non-dairy Plantiful, cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com .

Get recipe inspiration from Lifeway Foods on

Instagram: http://instagram.com/lifewaykefir

Find Lifeway Foods on Facebook: http://facebook.com/lifewaykefir

Follow Lifeway Foods on Twitter: http://twitter.com/lifeway_kefir

Watch clips on YouTube: http://youtube.com/user/lifewaykefir

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “expect,” “vision,” “will,” “predict,” “grow,” and “trend.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Company Contact:

Derek Miller

847-967-1010

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdbf944e-32c9-4799-a55d-0a88b043da07