Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARA to affiliates of Nautic Partners for $11.50 per share.

If you are a ARA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form .

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIT to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. for 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock per share.

If you are a ARA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) – Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MCEP to MCF. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of MCEP will receive 1.75 MCF shares per share.

If you are a MCEP or MCF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: