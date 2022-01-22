Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of APR, FLMN, NEOG and VCRA

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of APR to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $37.50 in cash per share of APR owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FLMN and Desert Peak Minerals.



NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQGS: NEOG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NEOG and 3M’s Food Safety business.



Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VCRA to Stryker Corporation for $79.25 in cash per share of VCRA owned.



