Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU), and Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU), and Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of Apyx’s officers and/or directors.  The investigation relates to a securities class action lawsuit alleging that certain officers made false and/or misleading statements and/or failures to disclose that the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint.  On March 11, 2020, the court denied Apyx’s motion to dismiss the securities class action complaint, finding the complaint adequately alleged that the company and its officers violated federal securities laws.

If you are an APYX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of Apyx’s officers and/or directors.  On May 18, 2020, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued an Order denying Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss a proposed class action alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Honeywell’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Honeywell’s Bendix asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (ii) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (iii) as a result, Honeywell’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a HON investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty by certain of IMMU’s officers and/or directors.  On June 1, 2020, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued an Order denying Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the abstract for IMMU-132 that Immunomedics submitted to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) for presentation at the 2016 ASCO Annual Meeting contained previously disclosed results from a mid-stage study; (ii) Immunomedics had misrepresented to ASCO that its abstract for IMMU-132 contained only updated and previously undisclosed data; (iii) the foregoing misrepresentation was a violation of ASCO policy and made Immunomedics’ IMMU-132 presentation subject to removal from the 2016 ASCO Annual Meeting schedule; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Immunomedics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a IMMU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with problems integrating its flagship RevPro product.  Specifically, on April 28, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss a proposed class action accusing Zuora of hiding the incompatibility of its two products. 

If you are a ZUO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.