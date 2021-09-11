Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BCML, CSOD, CLDB, and JAX

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

BayCom Corp (NasdaqGS: BCML)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BCML with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp in which Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BCML for each share they own.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CSOD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSOD to Clearlake Capital Croup, L.P. for $57.50 in cash per share of CSOD owned.

Cortland Bancorp (NasdaqCM: CLDB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLDB to Farmers National Banc Corp.

J. Alexander’s Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JAX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JAX to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share of JAX owned.

