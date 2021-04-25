Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BFTL, EBC, KTYB and MFNC

NEW YORK, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Bank of Fincastle (OTC: BFTL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BFTL to FXNC for approximately $3.30 per share.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNBKA to EBC for $115.28 per share.

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: KTYB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KTYB to SYBT for $4.75 in cash and 0.64 SYBT share per KTYB share.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

