Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH), and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on June 5, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss a securities class action alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning a bribery scheme at the core of CTSH’s business.

If you are a CTSH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that on May 18, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss a securities class action alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Honeywell’s business, operational and compliance policies.

If you are a HON investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]