Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN), Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI), Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DNKN to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $106.50 per share.

If you are a DNKN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIGI to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share.

If you are a EIGI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of TNAV to V99, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Telenav shareholders will receive $4.80 per share in cash.

If you are a TNAV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of XLNX to AMD for 1.7234 AMD shares.

If you are a XLNX or AMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: