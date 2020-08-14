Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC), Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX), and Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) – Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).

If you are a GLIBA or LBRDK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) – Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MVC to Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC Capital stock. On behalf of MVC Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFNX to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFNX shareholders will receive $12.00 per share in cash. In addition, Ligand will pay Pfenex shareholders $2.00 per share as a Contingent Value Right in the event a predefined regulatory milestone is achieved by December 31, 2021.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) – The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SUNW to The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of SUNW common stock will be exchanged for 0.185171 shares of Peck common stock (subject to certain adjustments).

