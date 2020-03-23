Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Neon Therapeutics, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Stein Mart, Inc., and Taubman Centers, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NTGN to BioNTech SE.
If you are a NTGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]
Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QGEN to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $43.33 per share.
If you are a QGEN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]
Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMRT to Kingswood Capital Management, L.P. for $0.90 per share.
If you are a SMRT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]
Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)
Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.
If you are a Taubman investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- National Holdings Corporation Announces Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held On April 2, 2020 - March 23, 2020
- Construction Partners, Inc. Completes Florida Acquisition - March 23, 2020
- ENVISION to Report Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 30, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update - March 23, 2020