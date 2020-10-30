Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Perceptron, Inc., Standard AVB Financial Corp., Virtusa Corporation and Xilinx, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRCP)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRCP to Atlas Copco North America LLC.
If you are a PRCP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp.
If you are a STND investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTU to Baring Private Equity Asia.
If you are a VRTU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) – Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AMD)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of XLNX to AMD for 1.7234 AMD shares.
If you are a XLNX or AMD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]
- Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Perceptron, Inc., Standard AVB Financial Corp., Virtusa Corporation and Xilinx, Inc. - October 30, 2020
- Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), and CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) - October 30, 2020
- Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eaton Vance Corp., MobileIron, Inc., and Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings - October 30, 2020