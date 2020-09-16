Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX), Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI), Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFNX to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.
If you are a PFNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PTI with Yumanity Therapeutics.
If you are a PTI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]
Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RST to Cambium Learning Group for $30 per share.
If you are a RST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]
Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management.
If you are a YIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]
- Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU), Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) - September 16, 2020
- ATTENTION CUSTOMERS WITH ACCOUNTS SERVICED BY FINANCIAL ADVISOR JOSEPH IJONG CHU – KlaymanToskes Files FINRA Arbitration Claim against Merrill Lynch and RBC Seeking $1,000,000 on Behalf of Investors - September 16, 2020
- Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ:AIMT), Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ:AKCA), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BMCH), and Cancer Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ:CGIX) - September 16, 2020