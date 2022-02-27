Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of APR, EXTN, MCAE, and PBLA

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of APR to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $37.50 in cash per share of APR owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EXTN to Enerflex Ltd.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: MCAE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MCAE and ETAO International Group.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PBLA and Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

