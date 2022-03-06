Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of ARIZ, HR, SPKB, and TSEM

NEW YORK, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ARIZ)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ARIZ and Finfront Holding Company.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR)

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HR and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: SPKB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SPKB and Eleusis.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TSEM to Intel Corporation for $53.00 in cash per share of TSEM owned.

