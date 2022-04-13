Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of LHCG, MN, NLSN, and SAVE

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LHCG to UnitedHealth Group’s Optum for $170.00 in cash per share of LHCG owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MN to Callodine Group, LLC for $12.85 in cash per share of MN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NLSN to a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. for $28.00 in cash per share of NLSN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SAVE to Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. for 1.9126 shares of Frontier and $2.13 in cash per share of SAVE owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: