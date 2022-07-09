Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of MANT, LBSI, USAK and EPZM

NEW YORK, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQGS: MANT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MANT to a private equity consortium led by The Carlyle Group Inc. for $96.00 in cash per share of MANT owned.

Liberty Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: LBSI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LBSI to Middlefield Banc Corp. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, LBSI shareholders may receive 2.752 shares of Middlefield per share of LBSI owned.

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of USAK by DB Schenker. Under the terms of the agreement, USAK shareholders will receive $31.72 per share owned.

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) to Ipsen.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

