NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Abcam Plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ABCM to Danaher Corporation for $24.00 per share in cash for each share of ABCM common stock owned.

If you are an ABCM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRHN to L Catteron for $10.20 per share in cash for each share of THRN common stock owned.

If you are a THRN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ: BHRB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BHRB and Summit Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Summit Financial Group, Inc. shareholders will have the right to receive 0.5043 shares of BHRB for each share of Summit Financial Group, Inc. common stock owned.

If you are a BHRB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AGE and Serina Therapeutics, Inc. Following the merger, pre-merger AGE shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the newly combined company.

If you are an AGE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: