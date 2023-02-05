NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATCX to GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash.

If you are an ATCX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CEMI to Biosynex SA for $0.45 per share.

If you are a CEMI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LPTX and Flame Biosciences, Inc. whereby LPTX will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.

If you are an LPTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AQUA to Xylem Inc. for 0.480 shares of Xylem for each AQUA share owned.

If you are an AQUA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: