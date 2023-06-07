NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a CGC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose that TD Bank had deficient internal controls that posed a significant risk to the closing of the Company’s transaction with First Horizon Corporation, which would ultimately be abandoned. Specifically, the Company allegedly failed to disclose that TD Bank suffered from grossly ineffective internal controls regarding anti-money-laundering practices and failed to appropriately report unusual transactions or suspicious activity to U.S. regulators. As a result, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the U.S. Federal Reserve refused to approve the business combination within the necessary time frames.

If you are a TD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (ii) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (iii) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a CRL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a VIRT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

