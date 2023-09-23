NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend’s addressable market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, and that these misrepresentations caused the price of Integra common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices throughout the Relevant Period. On May 23, 2023, the Company announced a “recall” of all products manufactured at the Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. The Company also extended the pause on all production at the Boston Facility. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by 6% and adjusted earnings per diluted share by 26%. The Company further disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment charge in the second quarter due to the inventory write-off. These disclosures caused the price of Integra stock to decline by an additional $10.24 per share, or 20%.

Enviva, Inc. (NYSE: EVA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misrepresented to investors facts concerning Enviva’s operational improvements and the stability of its dividend, and that as a result, the market price of Enviva common stock was artificially inflated and/or maintained during the Relevant Period.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misled investors by failing to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked the skills and experience to assess complicated tax matters and therefore did not design or maintain effective controls over the Company’s accounting for income taxes; and (ii) that as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were inaccurate and materially misleading.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lumen owned and/or still owns thousands of miles of cables wrapped in lead, a known neurotoxin, within the United States; (ii) the foregoing has harmed and posed the risk of further harming the environment, exposed Company employees, and the general public, thereby posing a significant public health risk and environmental pollution risk; (iii) Lumen was on notice about the damage and risks presented by these lead-covered cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to everyday people and communities, as well as failed to provide adequate lead training to employees; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory oversight and enforcement action, as well as legal and reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

