Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which the Company had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (ii) that the Company’s claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (iii) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (iii) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact National Vision’s fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (iv) as a result, National Vision’s profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; and (v) consequently, there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (ii) that Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (iii) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (iv) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (v) as a result, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (i) the Company’s first quarter 2019 subscriber count was overstated; (ii) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (iii) as a result, the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

