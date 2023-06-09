NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Iris Energy Limited. (NASDAQ: IREN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Offering Documents in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation.

If you are an Iris investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

F45 Training Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FXLV)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, that F45’s rapid growth strategy was unsustainable, reliant on franchisees opening multiple locations in a short period of time and/or dependent on franchisees who required near 100% financing of their operations in order to open for business, a model that was, at the time of the July 2021 IPO, unsustainable.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with alleged materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the safety and success of the Company’s clean power products, and the number of channel partners Generac relies on to sell, install, and service those products.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and misleading statements or failed to disclose the following: (i) the Company represented to investors that it had a “comprehensive menu” of cancer tests with “every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing,” which positioned the Company as a “one-stop-shop” for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics “a competitive advantage” as a “go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer” and (ii) the Company represented that NeoGenomics could “leverage” the supposedly “fixed cost” structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company’s “robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business.”

