Kohls Corporation (NYSE: KSS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Kohls alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kohls’ Strategic Plan was not well tailored to achieving the Company’s stated goals; (ii) Defendants had likewise overstated the Company’s success in executing its Strategic Plan; (iii) Kohls had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (iv) as a result, the Company’s Board was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohls in the lead-up to the Company’s annual meeting; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohls’ financial condition and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sema4 Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SMFR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Sema4 alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (ii) that the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Sema4’s financial results would be adversely affected; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Palantir alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir’s investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company’s earnings per share (“EPS”) results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment’s growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 (“Q1”) EPS and second quarter 2022 (“Q2”) sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Fulgent alleging that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fulgent had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (ii) accordingly, Fulgent was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Fulgent’s revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

